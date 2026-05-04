Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Election Results 2026 Live: Check Chennai Thiru Vi Ka Nagar election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Chennai Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Election Results 2026 Live:
Candidates
Party
Status
A. Selva Kumar
Thakkam Katchi
Awaited
C. Christy
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
C. Jagan Mohan
IND
Awaited
D. Sathish Kumar
IND
Awaited
G. J. Dharaniraj
IND
Awaited
Jagadesh Chander .M
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
K. S. Ravichandran
DMK
Awaited
M. Kannadasan
IND
Awaited
M. Kolanji
IND
Awaited
M. Lokesh
IND
Awaited
M. Mohan
IND
Awaited
M. R. Pallavi
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Porkodi Armstrong
AIADMK
Awaited
Prakash Arunachalam
IND
Awaited
Prasanth. D
IND
Awaited
Praveen Thiyagarajan
IND
Awaited
R. Anandan
IND
Awaited
R. Murugan
IND
Awaited
S Jayakalpana
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
Awaited
S. Parthiban
IND
Awaited
S. Rajendran
IND
Awaited
S. Senthamizhan
IND
Awaited
Sathish
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 78.66% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thiru-vi-ka-nagar with a margin of 55013 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly elections?
Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Sivakumar.P
Kalyani.P.L
55013
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Sivakumar.P
2016
Sivakumar P Alias Thayagam Kavi
2011
Neelakandanv
Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.