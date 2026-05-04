Chennai Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Selva Kumar Thakkam Katchi Awaited
C. Christy All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
C. Jagan Mohan IND Awaited
D. Sathish Kumar IND Awaited
G. J. Dharaniraj IND Awaited
Jagadesh Chander .M Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
K. S. Ravichandran DMK Awaited
M. Kannadasan IND Awaited
M. Kolanji IND Awaited
M. Lokesh IND Awaited
M. Mohan IND Awaited
M. R. Pallavi Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Porkodi Armstrong AIADMK Awaited
Prakash Arunachalam IND Awaited
Prasanth. D IND Awaited
Praveen Thiyagarajan IND Awaited
R. Anandan IND Awaited
R. Murugan IND Awaited
S Jayakalpana Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
S. Parthiban IND Awaited
S. Rajendran IND Awaited
S. Senthamizhan IND Awaited
Sathish IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 78.66% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thiru-vi-ka-nagar with a margin of 55013 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thiru-vi-ka-nagar assembly elections?

Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Sivakumar.P Kalyani.P.L 55013
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Sivakumar.P
2016
DMK-flag
Sivakumar P Alias Thayagam Kavi
2011
AIADMK-flag
Neelakandanv

Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thiru-vi-ka-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.