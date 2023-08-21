Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the first list of candidates for upcoming Assembly elections. The CM will be contesting from two seats – Gajwel and Kamareddy, he said.

The CM said that changes have been made only in seven constituencies out of the 119 seats. They are Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Vemulawada.

His son and minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, also known as KTR, will be contesting from Sircilla.

Here is the full list:

రానున్న తెలంగాణ శాసనసభ ఎన్నికలకు బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థుల మొదటి జాబితాను (115 స్థానాలకు) ప్రకటించిన పార్టీ అధినేత, ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కేసీఆర్‌.



BRS Party Chief, CM Sri KCR announced the first list of BRS candidates (115 constituencies) for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly… pic.twitter.com/LNLohVSRVm — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 21, 2023

The CM said that his party will win between 95-105 seats out of the 119 constituencies, adding that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and BRS’ “friendship” will continue.

The Telangana CM said that the party’s manifesto will be released in Warangal on October 16, and warned that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities will be shunted out of the party.