Tej Pratap Yadav missing since divorce talks, party says RJD leader went to Varanasi to ‘get peace’

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 10:30 AM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has not returned home after he visited his father in Ranchi regarding his decision to divorce his wife of six months, family sources said on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap’s mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has been eagerly waiting for his return to join the family for Diwali celebrations, the sources said here.

However, RJD leaders said that Tej Pratap was camping in Varanasi since Monday.

“Contrary to reports that Tej Pratap was missing, he is in Varanasi and in touch with few of his close supporters,” a party official told IANS here.

The official said that Tej Pratap was upset and angry after his family including his mother, did not support his decision to separate from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

“Tej Pratap, who is a deeply religious man, went to Varanasi to get some peace after he announced his decision to the media which was not approved by his family. He is likely to return soon,” the official added.

In the last few months after his marriage, Tej Pratap spent a number of days in Vrindavan, where he was reportedly seen playing a flute with a peacock feather tied to his head in the midst of a herd of cows.

He filed for divorce at the Patna High Court on November 2.

In his petition, Tej Pratap said he no longer wanted to be with his wife since they had compatibility issues.

