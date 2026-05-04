Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: The battle for the Tamil Nadu Assembly has concluded, and attention has now shifted firmly to the counting day on May 4, when the fate of all 234 constituencies will be decided. On April 23, polling across the state was held in a single phase, recording an impressive turnout of over 85%. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Financial Express LIVE Five States,

One Verdict 824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4. COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE WB 294 TN 234 KE 140 AS 126 PY 30 WB

294 TN

234 KE

140 AS

126 PY

30 West Bengal Historic high — 3.5% above 2021 2021 Election Results 215 77 148 215 TMC+ Mamata Banerjee 77 BJP+ Suvendu Adhikari 0 Left+ CPI(M) 2 Others ISF/IND The Story to Watch The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone. Key Clusters to Track ⚡ SIR-Hit Seats 48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH ~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats ~100 ▲ Muslim-Decisive TMC swept all 41 in 2021 SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal 41 ● Matua Belt BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021 SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will 14 ■ SC/ST Reserved 68 SC + 16 ST seats Welfare scheme loyalty (Lakshmir Bhandar) anchors TMC’s floor — watch SC turnout vs 2021 84 ♦ Border Seats Along 2,216km Bangladesh border Infiltration rhetoric is BJP’s sharpest weapon here — NRC fears cut the other way for TMC ~50 Key Battles Bhabanipur CM seat — Mamata vs Suvendu rematch Nandigram Suvendu’s 1,956-vote fortress vs ex-aide Pabitra Kar Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee’s LS turf; repoll in 4 booths Dinhata Nisith Pramanik shifted out; TMC’s Udayan Guha dominant Sandeshkhali Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Tamil Nadu SC seats averaged higher at 86.75% 2021 Election Results 159 75 118 159 DMK+ (SPA) M.K. Stalin 75 AIADMK+ (NDA) Edappadi Palaniswami 0 TVK+ Vijay The Story to Watch Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state. Key Clusters to Track ■ SC Seats 86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency 46 ● Gounder Belt AIADMK’s last fortress If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor ~50 ⬢ Vanniyar Belt PMK’s make-or-break zone PMK’s OBC reservation demand unmet — Vanniyar anger could cost NDA 10–15 seats overnight ~30 ◇ BJP Targets Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Coimbatore S BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029 ~10 Key Battles Kolathur CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige Edappadi EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test Coimbatore South BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Kerala Lowest among the 5 states 2021 Election Results 99 41 71 99 LDF (Left) Pinarayi Vijayan 41 UDF (Cong) V.D. Satheesan 0 NDA (BJP) K. Surendran The Story to Watch Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats. Key Clusters to Track ▲ IUML Safe Malappuram — all Muslim-majority A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math ~14 ● SNDP/Ezhava Zone 23% population — LDF traditional If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column ~50 ✚ Christian Belt Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted ~20 ◇ BJP Targets Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative ~5 Key Battles Dharmadam CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency Palakkad BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin Nemom BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016) Thrissur Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Assam Post-delimitation first election 2021 Election Results 75 44 7 64 75 NDA (BJP+) Himanta B. Sarma 44 Cong+ Bhupen Bora 7 AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal The Story to Watch Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF? Key Clusters to Track ▲ Muslim-Decisive Down from 35 pre-delimitation AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured ~24 ● Tea Tribe Belt BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe ~30 ♦ Bodo/BTC NDA ally — crucial for majority math BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64 15 ■ ST Seats Up from 16 post-delimitation New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend 19 Key Battles Jalukbari CM Himanta’s constituency Dhubri AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test Sibsagar Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Puducherry Highest turnout among all states/UTs 2021 Election Results 16 8 6 16 16 NDA (AINRC+BJP) N. Rangasamy 8 SPA (INC+DMK) V. Narayanasamy 0 TVK+ Vijay 6 Others IND The Story to Watch The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate. Key Clusters to Track ■ SC Reserved NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021 NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip 5 ♦ Karaikal Region TN enclave — DMK influence zone DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA 5 ● Mahe + Yanam Kerala + AP culture transplants Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand 2 Key Battles Nellithope CM Rangasamy’s constituency area Mahe Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: High-voltage single-phase polling The entire voting process was conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, which ensured stringent security measures and smooth logistical coordination throughout the polling exercise. Looking back at the previous assembly elections in 2021, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance staged a significant comeback, winning 159 seats and returning to power after a decade in opposition. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies secured 75 seats. ALSO READ Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Will Madras State witness a hung assembly? Here’s what happens if it does Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: What is the procedure of counting election votes? According to the Election Commission of India, counting of votes begins with postal ballots and electronic postal ballots. Once these are done, EVM votes are counted and early trends begin to emerge within minutes. Only staff, returning officers, security personnel, and candidate agents are allowed inside the counting room. The agents of the candidate must stay inside until counting is fully completed. If any agent suspects something is wrong, they can request a recount, but only after the official result has been announced. The Returning Officer will record the votes received by each candidate on a result sheet and officially declare the winner. ALSO READ Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026: From predictions to reality, how accurate were 2021 results Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: When and where to check TN Assembly Results Viewers can check the results via the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website. The Financial Express Online will also bring you all the latest updates, poll and result-related developments, and the final results. Live Updates 05:41 (IST) 4 May 2026 Single-phase polling recorded strong turnout Polling held on April 23 saw an impressive voter turnout of over 85%, reflecting high public participation in the democratic process.

05:33 (IST) 4 May 2026 High-stakes contest among major players The electoral battle is primarily between the DMK, AIADMK and TVK, setting the stage for a high-voltage political showdown.

