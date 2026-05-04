Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: DMK vs. AIADMK vs. TVK — The Battle for 234 seats begins
Tamil Nadu Election Results Live | Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2026 Full Winners List Live Updates: The entire voting process was conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, which ensured stringent security measures and smooth logistical coordination throughout the polling exercise.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: The battle for the Tamil Nadu Assembly has concluded, and attention has now shifted firmly to the counting day on May 4, when the fate of all 234 constituencies will be decided. On April 23, polling across the state was held in a single phase, recording an impressive turnout of over 85%. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: High-voltage single-phase polling
The entire voting process was conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, which ensured stringent security measures and smooth logistical coordination throughout the polling exercise.
Looking back at the previous assembly elections in 2021, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance staged a significant comeback, winning 159 seats and returning to power after a decade in opposition. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies secured 75 seats.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: What is the procedure of counting election votes?
According to the Election Commission of India, counting of votes begins with postal ballots and electronic postal ballots. Once these are done, EVM votes are counted and early trends begin to emerge within minutes.
Only staff, returning officers, security personnel, and candidate agents are allowed inside the counting room. The agents of the candidate must stay inside until counting is fully completed. If any agent suspects something is wrong, they can request a recount, but only after the official result has been announced.
The Returning Officer will record the votes received by each candidate on a result sheet and officially declare the winner.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: When and where to check TN Assembly Results
Viewers can check the results via the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website. The Financial Express Online will also bring you all the latest updates, poll and result-related developments, and the final results.
Live Updates
05:41 (IST) 4 May 2026
Single-phase polling recorded strong turnout
Polling held on April 23 saw an impressive voter turnout of over 85%, reflecting high public participation in the democratic process.
05:33 (IST) 4 May 2026
High-stakes contest among major players
The electoral battle is primarily between the DMK, AIADMK and TVK, setting the stage for a high-voltage political showdown.