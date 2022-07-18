Supreme Court stays orders by HC judge who called Karnataka’s ACB ‘a centre of corruption’, asks registry to expunge remarks

Terming the observations against the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of ACB as “unnecessary”, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the orders of Karnataka High Court judge Justice HP Sandesh and asked him to focus only on the bail petition before him. The apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, however, rejected a plea by former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath to transfer the hearing to another HC bench, saying the court cannot be seen as favouring one side.

“We stay proceedings like asking for a service report, B summary report, observations on the ACB etc. Prima facie, the observations made were unconnected to the bail petition. The observations were not made within the ambit of bail proceedings. The conduct of the ACB officer is unconnected to the bail petition. We direct the High Court to decide the bail petition,” the top court said in its order.

The apex court, while staying the proceedings against the ACB and ADGP, also directed the HC registrar to expunge Justice Sandesh’s scathing observations against the ACB.

On July 4, Justice Sandesh, in a shocking revelation, claimed that he was threatened with transfer for taking up cases against the ACB. The judge further called the ACB a “collection centre” and a “centre of corruption.”

Saying that he will not be intimidated by such threats, Justice Sandesh stated, “Your ADGP so powerful (unclear). Some persons spoke to one of our High Court judges. That judge came and sat with me and he said giving an example of transferring of one of the judge to some other district. I will not hesitate to mention the name of the judge also! He came and sat by the side of me and there is a threat to this court.”

The HC judge made these observations while hearing the bail plea of an accused in a bribery case.

On July 12, the SC ordered Justice Sandesh to stay hearing in the matter for three days, after ADGP Seemanth Kumar and IAS officer J. Manjunath had moved the SC against Justice Sandesh’s damning remarks. In his petition before the SC, Manjunath, who was soon arrested after the HC Judge’s statements, claimed that the HC’s remarks will affect any chance of a fair probe against him, especially when the investigation is in its initial stages.