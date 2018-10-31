Supreme Court order on Rafale deal: Here’s how Congress react

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 4:07 PM

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal saying its "boat of corruption" will sink after the Supreme Court asked for details of pricing and told the Centre to go public on the selection process of the Indian offset partner.

Narendra Modi, Congress, Joint Parliamentary Committee, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rafale deal“The accused can no longer run away from the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a video message.

He said India now knows that the effect of Rafale is failure of transparency, Make in India, government PSUs and failure to generate employment. The Congress’ reaction came after the apex court sought more information from the government on the Rafale jet deal, including its pricing and deemed advantages.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the Centre it should state in an affidavit the “difficulty” in sharing the information on pricing after Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said “it might not be possible to disclose the cost”. The bench also directed that the government to share with the petitioners the details that it has furnished before the court, relating to the decision-making process leading to the purchase of the 36 Rafale jets in a fly-away condition. It told the government to share “as far as possible” the selection process for the Indian offset partner in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets with both the petitioners and the public.

