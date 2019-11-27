‘Super 30’ fame Anand Kumar slapped Rs 50,000 fine by Gauhati High Court in fraud case

Anand Kumar runs the famous Super 30 coaching institute in Bihar. (File Photo)

Anand Kumar case: Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who shot into fame with the ‘Super 30’ coaching institute, has been slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 by Gauhati High Court after he failed to appear before it in a ‘fraud’ case filed against him by four students of IIT. The High Court had earlier asked Kumar to appear in person in connection with the case filed by IIT-the Guwahati students, however, he failed to do so. Taking strong note of him failing to follow the orders, the court then slapped a fine on Kumar and asked him to be present on Thursday, the next date of hearing.

According to reports, Anand Kumar has been accused by four students of falsely projecting himself as one who helps poor students compete in the tough IIT entrance exam. The four IIT students have alleged in their plea that Anand Kumar charges money from students for coaching facilities.

As per their petition, they had gone to Patna to secure admission in Anand Kumar’s much-publicised ‘Super 30’ institute. However, they were admitted to a coaching institute named ‘Ramanujan School of Mathematics’. The students even claimed that they were made to cough up Rs 33,000 individually as tuition fees.

The High Court has also issued a notice to Bihar IPS officer Abhyanand with whom Kumar had established Super 30 in 2002. However, the duo separated in 2008 following some dispute.

Anand Kumar claims that he has helped hundreds of students from poor backgrounds crack IIT exams. Anand Kumar’s biopic named ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role was a blockbuster at the box-office. The film was also declared tax free in several states.