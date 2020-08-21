Telangana: Massive fire breaks out at Srisailam hydroelectric plan, 9 feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at an underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam’s dam left bank in Telangana. According to news agency ANI, fire engines from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool have been deployed.
As many as 10 people have been rescued of which six are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people are still feared trapped.
According to reports, a short circuit at the power station led to fire. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station.
