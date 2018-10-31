South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanks PM for sending him ‘Modi jackets’

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 4:43 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for sending him some "Modi jackets", a vest-like sleeveless jacket the leader usually dons.

Moon Jae-in, Narendra Modi, Modi jackets for moon jae in, South Korean President“During my visit to India, I told Prime Minister Modi that what he was wearing looked great and he sent me some exactly my size. I thank him for his great kindness.” Moon made a state visit to India in July. (Photo source: Twitter/@ The Office of President Moon Jae-in)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for sending him some “Modi jackets”, a vest-like sleeveless jacket the leader usually dons. Moon uploaded photos of him wearing the jackets in a Twitter posting, saying they “fit great”. “This is a Modi jacket modified from a traditional Indian outfit so that it can be worn with ease in South Korea too,” Moon said in the message cited by Yonhap news agency.

“During my visit to India, I told Prime Minister Modi that what he was wearing looked great and he sent me some exactly my size. I thank him for his great kindness.” Moon made a state visit to India in July.

In the message, Moon also congratulated Modi on his selection as winner of this year’s Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his contribution to world peace through his economic vision. Moon said he was impressed by the Korean language thank you message that Modi sent via Twitter after being selected as the prize winner.

