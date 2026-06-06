Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the alleged disappearance of nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal, valued at about Rs 1,600 crore, from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana.

The alleged disappearance had first come to light after KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, KTR asked how such a massive quantity, shown in official stock records, could have vanished without accountability and urged the Centre to reveal the whereabouts of the missing coal and prosecute those responsible.

✳️ సింగరేణిలో జరిగిన రూ. 1600 కోట్ల భారీ కుంభకోణంపై వెంటనే విచారణ జరపాలి ✳️ సింగరేణి సంస్థ ప్రకటించిన నిల్వలనుంచి సుమారు 40 లక్షల టన్నుల బొగ్గు ఎలా మాయమైంది? ✳️ తాజాగా రూ. 1600 కోట్ల బొగ్గును రేవంత్ రెడ్డి మాయం చేశారు ✳️ స్టాక్ యార్డుల్లో ఉండాల్సిన బొగ్గును అప్పనంగా… pic.twitter.com/wCMwNEsHH5 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 5, 2026

Discrepancy between records and ground verification

KTR cited SCCL’s own online records that list coal availability across several mines and stockyards, including Mandamarri, Srirampur, Ramagundam-I, Ramagundam-II, Bhupalpally, Yellandu and Sathupalli. According to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) release, physical verification of those sites, however, found that the coal stocks were not present at the designated locations. “The coal of Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana. Both the State and Central Governments are collectively endangering the future of this institution,” KTR said, demanding immediate on-ground verification.

Alleged illegal diversion and financial loss

KTR alleged that coal allegedly available on paper had been illegally diverted and sold, resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 1,600 crore to the public sector undertaking. He noted that records showed payment of coal cess and income tax on the purported stocks, deepening the mystery of missing material that on paper had already been accounted for. KTR questioned why neither officials from the Union Coal Ministry nor the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had carried out inspections so far.

Know more about Singareni coal scam

The Singareni coal scandal erupted after KT Rama Rao alleged the disappearance of nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal- worth about Rs 1,600 crore- from Singareni Collieries Company Limited, pointing to a stark mismatch between online stock records and on‑ground verification at mines and yards across Telangana. KTR accused officials of illegal diversion and sale of coal, questioned why payments such as cess and income tax were recorded on non‑existent stocks, and demanded an immediate probe by the Centre, a CAG inspection and a judicial inquiry to identify those responsible. He tied the alleged loss to a pattern of irregularities at Singareni, warned of large‑scale agitation if no action is taken, and called for an all‑party delegation to conduct on‑site verification to restore transparency and protect workers’ livelihoods.

Call for all-party delegation and judicial probe

To ensure transparency, KTR demanded that the Union Government send an all‑party delegation to inspect the concerned mines and stockyards. He also sought a judicial inquiry led by a sitting judge into what he termed a “Rs 1,600 crore coal scam.” “If there is no tacit understanding between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, the Centre should immediately order a thorough investigation and take stringent action against those responsible,” KTR said.

Irregularities at Singareni

KTR tied the alleged disappearance to a broader pattern of irregularities at Singareni since the Congress government took office in Telangana. He referenced past controversies, including the Naini coal mine tender issue, and alleged irregularities in solar power tenders, diesel procurement, explosive purchases, diversion of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and the misuse of Singareni funds for non-core activities. On the Naini tender, he alleged that conditions such as mandatory site‑visit certificates were introduced to favour select bidders.

Political accusations and warning of agitation

Accusing both the Congress state government and the BJP-led Centre of shielding those involved in alleged irregularities, KTR warned that BRS, together with Singareni workers and employees, would launch a large‑scale agitation if no inquiry is ordered. “The livelihoods of thousands of Singareni workers and the future of Telangana’s most valuable public sector institution are at stake. BRS will not tolerate any attempt to weaken or destroy Singareni through corruption and collusion,” he said.

KTR asked the Centre to determine how the discrepancy between electronic records and physical stocks arose, identify the officials and intermediaries responsible for any diversion, and ensure recovery of losses. He also demanded immediate CAG and ministerial inspections and urged the Union Government to act swiftly to restore public confidence in SCCL’s management and safeguard workers’ interests.