‘Should we set up a JPC on Mallikarjun Kharge’s Louis Vuitton scarf?’: BJP hits out at Congress president

After Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP-ruled central government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into it, the saffron party hit back at him over the ‘Louis Vuitton’ scarf that he was wearing.

Speaking in the Parliament, Kharge, during the motion of thanks on the President’s Address at the Rajya Sabha, alleged, “Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in the last two and half years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group, but what ‘jadu’ (magic) happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came…is it due to the favour of friendship.”

Hitting out, leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that a JPC probe must also be done on Kharge’s scarf.

“The Leader of the Opposition keeps demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Joint committees are meant to look into accusations that have been proved, or matters and scams pertaining to the government … Khargeji is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf today, should we set up a joint committee to look into this as well? Where did he get the scarf, who gave it to him, and how much did it cost? Then a joint committee should look into that as well.”

Further, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a Twitter post drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blue jacket and the scarf. PM Modi wore a light blue “sadri” jacket to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, which was made of material recycled from plastic bottles. The jacket was presented to the PM by the Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

Poonawala tweeted, “PM @narendramodi sports a blue jacket made from recycled bottles sending a green message of fighting climate change. Kharge ji wears expensive LV scarf and talks about poverty! Burberry-LV poverty experts!”

BJP worker Priti Gandhi said in a tweet, “The jacket that Pradhansevak @narendramodi ji is wearing today is made of recycled material from plastic bottles, and the scarf that @kharge ji is wearing is ₹ 40000!!”