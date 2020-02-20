Shaheen Bagh mediation Day 2: No consensus on venue change yet, crowd waves ‘no’ to request by interlocutors

Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde arrived at the protest site and began a dialogue with the agitators for the second consecutive day. (IE)

Shaheen Bagh mediation: Supreme Court-appointed mediator Sadhana Ramachandran on Thursday reiterated that the people have every right to protest but they should not cause inconvenience to others. Ramachandran and senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, both Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, arrived at the protest site in Delhi shortly after 3 PM and began a dialogue with the agitators for the second consecutive day. Ramachandran told the protestors that the apex court had sent the mediators to have a dialogue with them and find out a solution to end the blockage of the road.

“The petition for which we have come here states the issue of blockade of this road. The SC has sent us if we can do this (remove the blockade). We don’t want you to leave Shaheen Bagh but we have to find a solution (if we can shift somewhere),” Ramachandran said.

The top court lawyer added that the protestors can continue their protest but end the blockade of roads, which is the reason they had come on the instructions of the SC. To this, the crowd waved signaling “no”. However, the talks are underway.

This week, the SC-appointed senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran will hold talks with protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The instructions came on a petition seeking directions for removal of blockade of the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch due to sit-in protests which entered its 68th day today. The mediators began the process on Wednesday and as the talks could not be completed, they returned to Shaheen Bagh again on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ramachandran told the protestors that the top court had upheld their right to protest but other citizens have their rights too and they should also be honoured. She was referring to people who have been facing inconvenience due to blockade of the key stretch that connects, Faridabad in Haryana, Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.

The SC has sent the mediators to persuade the protestors to shift to some other place in Shaheen Bagh. While passing the order, the top court had said that the blockade of the road was “troubling”.

It suggested the protesters should go to another site where no public place is blocked. The mediators have till Monday, the next date of hearing, to try and arrive at a consensus with protesters to shift to an alternate venue and end the months-long road blockade.