Shah Faesal detained at Delhi airport while trying to leave country, sent back to Srinagar

Shah Faesal was the first Kashmiri to top the IAS examination in 2009.

Former IAS officer and politician Shah Faesal was on Wednesday detained at the New Delhi international airport under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Faesal was detained by the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International airport and sent back to Srinagar, news agency PTI reported. Authorities said that Faesal was trying to leave the country and planned to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey. On his arrival in Srinagar, Faesal was detained again.

Faesal had opposed the government’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir calling in a ‘catastrophic turn in our collective history.’

Earlier this year, Faesal had resigned from the IAS and started his party J&K People’s Movement. Faesal had made the headlines when he became the first Kashmiri to top the IAS examination in 2009.