Greater Noida: 4 dead after lift falls at Amrapali’s under-construction building near Gaur City

Greater Noida Dream Valley lift crash: Rescue operations are under way and the fire department has also rushed to the spot.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Greater Noida, Dream valley Project, Greater Noida building, Greater Noida lift crash, Uttar Pradesh, Gaur City

At least four people died after a lift fell at an under-construction building in Greater Noida on Friday. Latest reports say that the accident took place at Amrapali Group’s Dream Valley project in Greater Noida. As many as 12 people were inside the lift when it collapsed. Those injured in the incident have been taken to the nearby hospital. This under-construction building is located near Gaur City’s ‘Ek Murti’ area. Those who lost their lives in the lift collapse were working at the site.

Five people remain critical

Addressing media, DM Manish Verma confirmed that four people have lost their lives in the lift collapse in Greater Noida. he also said that five others have suffered injuries and are being treated at the nearby hospital. Verma also said that the officials are monitoring the accident spot. He also rebuffd the news that anyone is stranded in the lift. Verma further added that the probe is underway to know the cause of the incident.

Troubles of Amrapali Group

Amrapali Dream Valley is among the several projects stalled for over a decade and was recently taken up for construction and completion by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a central public sector undertaking, following the intervention of the Supreme Court. On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court appointed NBCC as the Project Management Consultant for the completion of stalled or incomplete projects of the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida.

Amrapali Group

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 11:23 IST

