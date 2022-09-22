Setback for Ashok Gehlot? Rahul Gandhi backs ‘one person, one post’ rule in Congress

In a possible setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today backed the ‘one person, one post’ rule that was adopted at the Congress Chintan Shivir in May this year. Rahul’s comments come on a day the Central Election Authority of the Congress party issued a notification to elect a new party president.

“What we decided at Udaipur we expect that commitment to be maintained,” Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, referring to the ‘one man, one post’ rule of the Congress.

The remarks assume significance since Gehlot, believed to be the Gandhis’ pick for the top party post, has appeared to be unwilling to let go of his chief ministership, even as he publicly maintained that he would abide by whatever the party asks of him.

At the Congress Chintan Shivir held from May 15-17 this year, the party passed a political resolution that, among other things, mandated the ‘one person, one post’ rule.

On Wednesday, Gehlot met interim party president Sonia Gandhi and later travelled to Kerala to meet Rahul as well. “I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congress men and women across the country and they have faith in me,” Gehlot said speaking to reporters.

“Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form (nomination), I will not be able to refuse…Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan chief minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so,” he had said.

Party insiders say that with Gehlot likely to run for Congress president, the Sachin Pilot camp is hopeful that the party will ask him to vacate the CM’s chair in order to take up the responsibility. This, they believe, would pave the way for Pilot’s assent as Rajasthan CM, a position he has eyed since the elections were held in Rajasthan.

Gehlot, as per reports, is unwilling to cede ground to his former deputy and has so far remained adamant on his wish to stick to his post. Notably, Pilot had led a rebellion with his supporting MLAs, almost bringing down the Gehlot government in the state in 2020.