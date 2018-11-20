Separatist leader killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Hafizullah Mir, who was the district president of the separatist group and was released in October after two years in detention, was gunned down in Akingam village in Achabal area. (Representational Image)

A leader of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Tehreek-e-Hurriyat group was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Hafizullah Mir, who was the district president of the separatist group and was released in October after two years in detention, was gunned down in Akingam village in Achabal area.

Mir succumbed as he reached hospital, where doctors declared him dead.