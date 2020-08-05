RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.
The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.
This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.
