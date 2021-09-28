  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rakesh Tikait’s open threat to media: ‘Support us or you are our next target’

September 28, 2021 2:56 PM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday blatantly threatened media houses to either support the protesting farmers or become their next target. “The next target will be media houses, if you want to be saved then join us, else you’ll also suffer,” Tikait said after arriving in Chhattisgarh.

