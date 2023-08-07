Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill 2023! Ahead of no-trust vote, huge win for Modi govt

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared the Delhi Services Bill, 2023. Ahead of the no-trust vote, this is seen as a huge win for the Narendra Modi government. At the end of the day, the ayes had it. It was ayes with 131 votes against noes with 102 votes that saw Upper House of Parliament clearing the Bill. After the Opposition asked for division of vote, a technical glitch forced the Rajya Sabha to vote via paper slips. There was no automatic vote recording during the Monday proceedings.

Reacting to the Rajya Sabha clearing the Delhi Services Bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that “PM Modi doesn’t want to listen to people of Delhi. He doesn’t obey the Supreme Court.” He also said the Prime Minister is interfering in Delhi. Lashing out at the Modi government, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi Services Bill is a way by which BJP is trying to ‘usurp power in Delhi through backdoor’.