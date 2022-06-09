The elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats, which will be held across 15 states, is scheduled to take place on June 10. The results will be announced the same day. The term of office for these MPs expires between June 21 and August 1. The BJP currently has 95 and the Congress 29 MPs in the 245-member House.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

Here is a state-wise list of Rajya Sabha MPs retiring till August 1:

Uttar Pradesh

BJP — Shiv Pratap Shukla, Surendra Singh Nagar, Sanjay Seth, Jai Prakash Nishad and Syed Zafar Islam

Samajwadi Party — Rewati Raman Singh, Sukhram Singh Yadav and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad

Bahujan Samaj Party — Ashok Siddharth and Satish Chandra Mishra

Congress — Kapil Sibal

Maharashtra

BJP — Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatma

Congress — P Chidambaram

Shiv Sena — Sanjay Raut

NCP — Praful Patel

Tamil Nadu

DMK — RS Bharathi, TKS Elangovan and KRN Rajeshkumar

AIADMK — A Navaneethakrishnan, SR Balasubramoniyan and A Vijayakumar

Bihar

BJP — Gopal Narayan Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey

JD(U) — Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Sharad Yadav

RJD — Misa Bharti

Rajasthan

BJP — Om Prakash Mathur, Ram Kumar Verma, Harshvardhan Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam

Karnataka

BJP — Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy

Congress — Jairam Ramesh, Oscar Fernandes

Andhra Pradesh

BJP — Suresh Prabhu, YS Chowdary and TG Venkatesh

YSR Congress Party — V Vijayasai Reddy

Odisha

BJD — Sasmita Patra, Prasanna Acharya and N Bhaskar Rao

Madhya Pradesh

BJP — MJ Akbar, Sampatiya Like

Congress — Vivek Tankha

Punjab

SAD — Balwinder Singh Bhunder

Congress — Ambika Soni

Haryana

BJP — Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Independent — Subhash Chandra

Telangana

TRS — V Lakshmikanta Rao and D Srinivas

Jharkhand

BJP — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Moddar

Chhattisgarh

BJP — Ramvichar Netam

Congress — Chhaya Verma

Uttarakhand

Congress — Pradeep Tamta