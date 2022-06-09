The elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats, which will be held across 15 states, is scheduled to take place on June 10. The results will be announced the same day. The term of office for these MPs expires between June 21 and August 1. The BJP currently has 95 and the Congress 29 MPs in the 245-member House.
While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.
Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.
Here is a state-wise list of Rajya Sabha MPs retiring till August 1:
Uttar Pradesh
BJP — Shiv Pratap Shukla, Surendra Singh Nagar, Sanjay Seth, Jai Prakash Nishad and Syed Zafar Islam
Samajwadi Party — Rewati Raman Singh, Sukhram Singh Yadav and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad
Bahujan Samaj Party — Ashok Siddharth and Satish Chandra Mishra
Congress — Kapil Sibal
Maharashtra
BJP — Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatma
Congress — P Chidambaram
Shiv Sena — Sanjay Raut
NCP — Praful Patel
Tamil Nadu
DMK — RS Bharathi, TKS Elangovan and KRN Rajeshkumar
AIADMK — A Navaneethakrishnan, SR Balasubramoniyan and A Vijayakumar
Bihar
BJP — Gopal Narayan Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey
JD(U) — Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Sharad Yadav
RJD — Misa Bharti
Rajasthan
BJP — Om Prakash Mathur, Ram Kumar Verma, Harshvardhan Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam
Karnataka
BJP — Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy
Congress — Jairam Ramesh, Oscar Fernandes
Andhra Pradesh
BJP — Suresh Prabhu, YS Chowdary and TG Venkatesh
YSR Congress Party — V Vijayasai Reddy
Odisha
BJD — Sasmita Patra, Prasanna Acharya and N Bhaskar Rao
Madhya Pradesh
BJP — MJ Akbar, Sampatiya Like
Congress — Vivek Tankha
Punjab
SAD — Balwinder Singh Bhunder
Congress — Ambika Soni
Haryana
BJP — Dushyant Kumar Gautam
Independent — Subhash Chandra
Telangana
TRS — V Lakshmikanta Rao and D Srinivas
Jharkhand
BJP — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Moddar
Chhattisgarh
BJP — Ramvichar Netam
Congress — Chhaya Verma
Uttarakhand
Congress — Pradeep Tamta