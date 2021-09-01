Rajnath Singh praises UP CM’s ‘tough actions’, says Modi-Yogi ‘amazing duo made by God’

Rajnath Singh praised Adityanath for taking “tough actions” against criminals in UP, saying that the “heartbeat of criminals stops when they hear Yogi’s name”. (Express Photo)

Defence Minister and BJP MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh on Tuesday showered praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking “tough actions” against criminals in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the “heartbeat of criminals stops when they hear Yogi’s name”.

Addressing during the launching of 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, Rajnath said progress cannot take place without better law and order situation, for which the CM deserves appreciation.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath an “amazing duo made by God”, Rajnath Singh said he could not have carried out “so much development” in his constituency of Lucknow had Adityanath not been the chief minister.