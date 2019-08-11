Rajinikanth supports Centre’s Kashmir initiative, likens Modi-Shah duo to Krishna-Arjun

Rajinikanth added that it wasn’t clear who among Modi and Shah was Krishna and who is Arjun.

Southern superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday lent support to Modi government revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajinikanth lauded Union home minister Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370. Article 370 was a temporary provision that granted special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has now been split into 2 Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking at the release of a book on M Venkaiah Naidu’s term as vice-president, Rajinikanth congratulated Amit Shah for his decision and the speech in the Parliament on the Kashmir issue. “My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off,” the Rajinikanth said.

The top film actor also compared the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo to that of ‘Krishna and Arjun’ from the epic Mahabharata. Rajinikanth though added that it wasn’t clear who among Modi and Shah was Krishna and who is Arjun.

Rajinikanth had announced his foray into politics last year and launched a party website and logo. But the actor later developed cold feet and announced that he would launch his party later and contest the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The next assembly polls in Tamil Nadu would be held in 2021. The superstar has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP-AIADMK alliance is tied in a close contest with the DMK-Congress alliance. In 2014, the AIADMK swept the state by winning 37 of 39 seats with 44 per cent vote share. The NDA secured 18 per cent vote share but could win just 2 seats (BJP-1 and PMK-1).

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajinikanth had made it clear that he would not support any political party. But, the actor lauded the BJP manifesto and the party’s committment to interlink India’s rivers.