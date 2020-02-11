Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Raghav Chadha tries his luck after Lok Sabha shock

Raghav Chadha, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, is contesting from his home turf and hopes to retain the seat for AAP. (AFP) Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party is taking on Rockey Tuseed of the Congress and former legislator RP Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, which falls under West Delhi. This is the second time Chadha is trying his luck in electoral politics. Last year, he had contested against Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. He lost that battle by over 3.5 lakh votes. This time, Chadha, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, is contesting from his home turf and hopes to retain the seat for AAP.

In the last assembly polls, AAP’s Vijender Garg Vijay had won this defeating RP Singh by over 20000 votes. Out of the last six assembly polls, the BJP has won this four times — 1993, 1998, 2003, and 2013, In 2008, the Congress had won this seat when Rama Kant Goswami defeated Asha Yogi of the BJP. Another key candidate in the fray is former DUSU President and NSUI leader Rocky Tuseed. However, reports suggest that the key fight here is between Raghav Chadha and RP Singh.

Rajinder Nagar went to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will commence on Tuesday at 8 am.

Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Live: Rajinder Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Live Streaming