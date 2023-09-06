scorecardresearch
Rajasthan elections 2023: Sukhjinder Randhawa appointed convenor of Congress’ core panel; Gehlot, Pilot among members

Senior party members such as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are among the 10 leaders named in the core committee.

Written by India News Desk
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo/PTI)

The Congress on Wednesday constituted several panels for the Rajasthan Assembly elections and appointed Sukhjinder Randhawa convenor of the core committee for the polls and CP Joshi chairperson of the manifesto panel.

Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal has been appointed chairperson of the campaign committee while Harish Choudhary will head the strategic committee, according to a party statement.

Besides the 10-member core committee, which includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and Joshi, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member coordination committee.

The coordination committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister, PTI reported.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state for a second term.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 16:52 IST

