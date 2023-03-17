Rahul Gandhi permanent part of ‘anti-nationalist toolkit’: JP Nadda

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks in the UK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that the Congress leader has become a permanent part of the “anti-nationalist toolkit”.

“It’s unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit,” Nadda said in a video conference.

The senior BJP leader also said that to ask for interference in India’s domestic matters by another country is an attack on India’s sovereignty.

“On foreign soil, he said that democracy is finished in India and asked Europe and America to intervene in India’s internal matters. What could be more shameful than this?” he asked.

Nadda said that it amounts to strengthening those working against the country.

“Why do Hungarian-American businessman George Soros and Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak in a similar way?” he asked

The BJP chief also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting 130 crore Indians, its Parliament, and the government in Britain, and reiterated the ruling party’s demand to apologise in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

Parliament logjam continues for fifth day

Meanwhile, on Friday, the logjam in Parliament continued for the fifth successive day with the ruling BJP and Opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from the Wayanad MP over his remarks in London, while the Opposition asked for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the second time today since the controversy over his “democracy under attack” remarks made in London broke out, but the House was adjourned till Monday before any business could be done.

On Thursday, during a press meet, Gandhi said that he had requested the Speaker to allow him to speak as he wanted to respond to allegations made by four ministers.

“If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think,” he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

Gandhi also emphasised that he said nothing against India or Parliament during his recent UK trip.

The Congress leader alleged in London that there was an ‘attack’ on Indian democracy and claimed that Opposition MPs were often prevented from speaking in Parliament as their mics were turned off.