Rahul Gandhi on Rahul Gandhi: ‘He exists only in people’s minds, I have killed him long ago’ – WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi struck a spiritual note on Monday, saying that ‘Rahul Gandhi’ exists only in the minds of the people and that he has “killed him” a long time ago. Rahul, who has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was addressing a press conference in Haryana as the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march completed four months today.

“Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag mein hai, maine maar diya usko. Woh hai hi nahi… Mere mind mein hai hi nahi. Gaya woh…Gaya! (Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, I have killed him. He just does not exist. He isn’t there in my mind. He is gone…gone!),” Rahul said responding to a question from a journalist.

Rahul further philosophised that the individual that they saw before them was not Rahul Gandhi and advised the journalist to read about Hinduism and Lord Shiva to understand what he was saying.

“Jis vyakti ko aap dekh rahe ho woh Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Woh aapko dikh raha hai. Baat nahi samjhe aap? Hindu dharm ko padho thoda, Shivji ko padho samjha aa jayegi baat. Hairan mat ho.. Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag mein hai, mere dimag mein hai hi nahi. Rahul Gandhi BJP ke dimag mein hai, mere dimag mein hai hi nahi. (The individual you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You can see him. Did you not understand? Read the Hindu religion, about Lord Shiva… you will understand. Don’t be surprised. Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, not mine. He is in BJP’s mind, not mine.),” Rahul added.

“Itna hairan kyun lag rahe ho aap? Image ka mujhe kuch lena dena hi nahi hai. Image mein kuch interest nahi hai. Jo image aap rakhna chahte ho rakh do. Achchi rakhni hai rakh do…Kharab rakhni hai rakh do… Woh aapka hai mera nahi hai…Koi fark nahi padta mujhe… mujhe apna kaam karna hai (Why do you look so surprised? I have nothing to do with my image. I am not interested in my image.. Whether you want to give me a good image or bad, it is yours. It does not bother me… I need to do my work),” Rahul told an apparently befuddled audience.

Rahul Gandhi has been in the news all through his Bharat Jodo Yatra for his fitness and ability to withstand the harsh winters clad in a plain white t-shirt. Addressing the issue last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rahul does not feel cold since he has “the shield of truth to protect him“.

Rahul, who embarked upon the ambitious footmarch on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to enter Punjab and Himachal Pradesh next. His Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir where Rahul will unfurl the tricolour in Srinagar to mark the end of his journey.