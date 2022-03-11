Khatima Election Result 2022 Live: Dhami became the chief minister after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat. Rawat had succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Khatima Election 2022 Results, Pushkar Singh Dhami Election Result Live, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri Election Result: The Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri is leading from the Khatima assembly while sitting chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing by over 6000 votes. Khatima Assembly Constituency falls under Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting from the seat for the third time. However, this is his first election from the seat after being made chief minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami had won the seat in 2017 by a small margin of 2709 votes and in 2912 polls by 5394 votes. The Congress had bagged the seat in the 2002 and 2007 elections when Gopal Singh had defeated the BJP candidates on both occasions. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded SS Kaler from the seat.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Live Updates

Dhami became the chief minister after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat. Rawat had succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat. Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the age of 45. While the ruling BJP is looking to retain the seat, Congress is aiming to regain power in the state after warming the opposition benches for the last five years. The BJP had to change two chief ministers to pacify the dissenting MLAs and finally entered the election with Dhami’s face. The 70-member Uttarakhand assembly voted in a single-phase election on February 14.

Live Updates

Khatima Election Result 2022 Live, Puskar Singh Dhami Election Results Live Updates, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri Election Results 2022 Live