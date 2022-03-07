Punjab Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: AAP vs Congress vs SAD vs BJP in high-pitched battle for Punjab, exit poll results at 7 PM today

Live

Punjab Assembly Election Exit Poll 2022 Results, Punjab Exit Poll 2022 Live Updates: As per Election Commission data, a total of 1304 candidates were in fray for polls to choose new legislators to the 117-seat Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: The high-pitched battle for Punjab will see a new phase with major news channels and poll agencies announcing the results to the exit polls today evening. Punjab, which went to polls in a single phase on February 20, witnessed a multi-cornered battle between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party which contested polls this time without its long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal. A regional force to reckon with in Punjab, Akali Dal severed its ties with its political partner of 24 years over the now-repealed farm laws.

As per Election Commission data, a total of 1304 candidates were in fray for polls to choose new legislators to the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Their fate will be decided by around 2.14 crore voters that exercised their voting rights on February 20 last month. As per directives of the Election Commission of India, news organisations and poll agencies are barred from releasing exit poll data till 6.30 PM on March 7.

