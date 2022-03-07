Punjab Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: AAP vs Congress vs SAD vs BJP in high-pitched battle for Punjab, exit poll results at 7 PM today

Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: The high-pitched battle for Punjab will see a new phase with major news channels and poll agencies announcing the results to the exit polls today evening. Punjab, which went to polls in a single phase on February 20, witnessed a multi-cornered battle between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party which contested polls this time without its long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal. A regional force to reckon with in Punjab, Akali Dal severed its ties with its political partner of 24 years over the now-repealed farm laws.
As per Election Commission data, a total of 1304 candidates were in fray for polls to choose new legislators to the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Their fate will be decided by around 2.14 crore voters that exercised their voting rights on February 20 last month. As per directives of the Election Commission of India, news organisations and poll agencies are barred from releasing exit poll data till 6.30 PM on March 7.
Punjab Assembly Election Exit Polls 2022 Live
The ADR survey says that the Akali Dali has maximum number of candidates with self-declared cases. The data shows that as many as 68 per cent of the SAD candidates contesting in Punjab Assembly elections had declared criminal cases in their poll affidavits. Another key point is that 63 per cent of the Akali Dal contestants have serious criminal cases filed against them.
The ADR report that analysed the affidavits of the candidates during the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 observed that there are about 25 per cent candidates who have criminal cases filed against them. Another observation by the ADR says that 17 per cent candidates in Punjab have serious criminal cases against them.