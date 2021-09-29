Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Channi calls Cabinet meet today, Congress says all will be well

Yet another high-voltage political drama unfolded in Punjab on Tuesday when Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. However, ANI quoted Congress sources saying that Sidhu’s resignation was not accepted and the state leadership had been conveyed to resolve the matter.
Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.
Highlights
Sidhu is said to have been upset over some recent appointments. Rana Gurjit Singh was included in the ministry despite protests by some party leaders over his "tainted" past. He had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh ministry over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand-mining contracts. Sidhu was also said to be unhappy that MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra was denied a berth in the Channi ministry. Then there was the appointment of A P S Deol as the state's new Advocate General. As a senior advocate, Deol was a counsel for former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini.
"Nothing to worry, everything will be alright," says Congress leader KC Venugopal over resignations of four Congress leaders from their posts followed in "solidarity" with the resignation of party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.