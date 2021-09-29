Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Channi calls Cabinet meet today, Congress says all will be well

Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis.

Yet another high-voltage political drama unfolded in Punjab on Tuesday when Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. However, ANI quoted Congress sources saying that Sidhu’s resignation was not accepted and the state leadership had been conveyed to resolve the matter.

Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.

