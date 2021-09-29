  • MORE MARKET STATS
Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Channi calls Cabinet meet today, Congress says all will be well

Updated: September 29, 2021 9:14:55 am

Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis.

Yet another high-voltage political drama unfolded in Punjab on Tuesday when Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. However, ANI quoted Congress sources saying that Sidhu’s resignation was not accepted and the state leadership had been conveyed to resolve the matter.

Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.

    09:14 (IST)29 Sep 2021
    Sidhu said to be upset over Cabinet expansion of Channi government

    Sidhu is said to have been upset over some recent appointments. Rana Gurjit Singh was included in the ministry despite protests by some party leaders over his "tainted" past. He had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh ministry over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand-mining contracts. Sidhu was also said to be unhappy that MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra was denied a berth in the Channi ministry. Then there was the appointment of A P S Deol as the state's new Advocate General. As a senior advocate, Deol was a counsel for former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini.

    09:11 (IST)29 Sep 2021
    Everything will be alright: KC Venugopal on resignations of four Congress leaders

    "Nothing to worry, everything will be alright," says Congress leader KC Venugopal over resignations of four Congress leaders from their posts followed in "solidarity" with the resignation of party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    09:09 (IST)29 Sep 2021
    Can never compromise on Punjab's future: Navjot Singh Sidhu in letter to Sonia Gandhi

    "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his letter to Sonia Gandhi. 

    Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party. He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him. Sidhu didn't elaborate why he has quit. But speculation in party circles ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.
