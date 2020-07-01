Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked to vacate government bungalow in Delhi by August 1

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lodhi Road by August 1. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today issued a notice saying the allotment of her official bunglow was cancelled as she was no more SPG protectee.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of Government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same renti.e upto 01/08/2020 is allowed as per rules,” the ministry said.

The Ministry also stated that any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges/ penal rent as per rules.

