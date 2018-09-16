Prashant Kishor is the future, says Nitish Kumar

“He is the future, I tell you,” said the JD(U) chief in Patna. The official announcement of Kishor joining the JD(U) was made in the party’s state executive meeting today. (File photo: IE)

Hours after political strategist Prashant Kishor joined Janata Dal (United) today, party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar heaped praises on him saying “he is the future”.

“He is the future, I tell you,” said the JD(U) chief in Patna. The official announcement of Kishor joining the JD(U) was made in the party’s state executive meeting today.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor expressed his excitement over starting his political career and said, “Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!”

Earlier today, JD(U) leader RCP Singh also expressed his happiness on Kishor’s political debut from his party and said that the latter will strengthen the party’s working.

“If someone is a poll strategist, he understands polls very well. He is not new. We are happy that he joined us. There is a difference between other parties and us. If you want to work in JD(U) then the sky is the limit. He will strengthen our working,” he said.

Kishor was the man behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic win in the 2014 general election. He was also credited in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls.