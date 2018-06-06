Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee may fight elections on BJP ticket: Report

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. (File photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee may fight elections from West Bengal on a BJP ticket, ABP News today reported quoting sources of the saffron party. Sharmistha is a spokesperson of Delhi Congress. The report claimed that BJP leaders had two rounds of talks with the former President.

Pranab Mukherjee is in Nagpur today. He will address a programme of the Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) as a chief guest on Thursday. Former President’s decision to attend the RSS even has irked a number of Congress leaders. Many of them have asked Pranab Mukherjee to cancel his decision and avoid going to Nagpur. Congress leaders believe the former president’s decision to address RSS workers in Nagpur will give credence to Sangh ideology.