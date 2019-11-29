Centre must clarify if Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’ or ‘terrorist’, Asaduddin Owaisi says in Lok Sabha

“You(Lok Sabha Speaker)said that remarks (by BJP’s Pragya Thakur) aren’t in records. It’s an egregious breach, goes against basic standard of conduct of member. The member should categorically say that Godse is not a ‘deshbhakt’, he’s a terrorist and murderer of Gandhi,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi’s remark came after Pragya Thakur apologised in the House for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

Stressing that her remarks were twisted, Pragya Thakur earlier said, “I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone.” The Bhopal MP then went on to attack former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling her a ‘terrorist’.

“A member of the House referred to me as terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said without naming the Congress leader.

Pragya Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had triggered a huge row on Thursday when she abrupted DMK member A Raja, who was speaking in the House during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. She apparently referred to Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’. Speaker Om Birla, however, had immediately announced that the statement has been expunged from official Lok Sabha records.

Pragya Thakur, however, had later told reporters that she was referring to freedom fighter Udham Singh.