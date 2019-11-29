Centre must clarify if Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’ or ‘terrorist’, Asaduddin Owaisi says in Lok Sabha

By: |
Published: November 29, 2019 2:14:22 PM

Owaisi's remark came after Pragya Thakur apologised in the House for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

owaisi, pragya singh thakur, nathuram godse, lok sabhaAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

Nathuram Godse ‘deshbhakt’ controversy: The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate over BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh’s remark over Nathuram Godse for the second consecutive day on Friday. Amid an uproar in the Lower House, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Centre to clarify whether Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ or a ‘terrorist’.

Owaisi’s remark came after Pragya Thakur apologised in the House for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

“You(Lok Sabha Speaker)said that remarks (by BJP’s Pragya Thakur) aren’t in records. It’s an egregious breach, goes against basic standard of conduct of member. The member should categorically say that Godse is not a ‘deshbhakt’, he’s a terrorist and murderer of Gandhi,” Owaisi said.

Also Read: Pragya Thakur apologises for Godse remark in Lok Sabha, targets Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist

Stressing that her remarks were twisted, Pragya Thakur earlier said, “I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone.” The Bhopal MP then went on to attack former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling her a ‘terrorist’.

“A member of the House referred to me as terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said without naming the Congress leader.

Pragya Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had triggered a huge row on Thursday when she abrupted DMK member A Raja, who was speaking in the House during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. She apparently referred to Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’. Speaker Om Birla, however, had immediately announced that the statement has been expunged from official Lok Sabha records.

Pragya Thakur, however, had later told reporters that she was referring to freedom fighter Udham Singh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Centre must clarify if Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’ or ‘terrorist’, Asaduddin Owaisi says in Lok Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ties with BJP limited to Bihar: LJP president Chirag Paswan
2Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hold talks with PM Modi today
3Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Campaigning ends for first-phase, polling on Saturday