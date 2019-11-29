Centre must clarify if Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’ or ‘terrorist’, Asaduddin Owaisi says in Lok Sabha

Owaisi's remark came after Pragya Thakur apologised in the House for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot.
Nathuram Godse ‘deshbhakt’ controversy: The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate over BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh’s remark over Nathuram Godse for the second consecutive day on Friday. Amid an uproar in the Lower House, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Centre to clarify whether Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ or a ‘terrorist’.
“You(Lok Sabha Speaker)said that remarks (by BJP’s Pragya Thakur) aren’t in records. It’s an egregious breach, goes against basic standard of conduct of member. The member should categorically say that Godse is not a ‘deshbhakt’, he’s a terrorist and murderer of Gandhi,” Owaisi said.
Stressing that her remarks were twisted, Pragya Thakur earlier said, “I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone.” The Bhopal MP then went on to attack former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling her a ‘terrorist’.
“A member of the House referred to me as terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said without naming the Congress leader.
Pragya Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had triggered a huge row on Thursday when she abrupted DMK member A Raja, who was speaking in the House during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. She apparently referred to Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’. Speaker Om Birla, however, had immediately announced that the statement has been expunged from official Lok Sabha records.
Pragya Thakur, however, had later told reporters that she was referring to freedom fighter Udham Singh.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.