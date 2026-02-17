India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

PM Modi Inaugurates Mega AI Showcase

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the Expo here featuring more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

“India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent. It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister also said that above all, the Global Expo reaffirmed India’s commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress.

A Global Gathering at Bharat Mandapam

The global Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments and international partners.

The Expo also features 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

Focus on People, Planet and Progress

The Expo is hosting more than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras — people, planet and progress. In addition, the Expo is featuring more than 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions.

These startups are demonstrating working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.