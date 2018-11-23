PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of his birth anniversary and said the first Sikh Guru taught the path of truth, righteousness and compassion. Recalling his inspiring thoughts, Modi said Guru Nanak was committed towards eradicating injustice and inequality from society and believed in the power of education.

“Shri Guru Nanak Devji taught us the path of truth, righteousness and compassion. He was committed towards eradicating injustice and inequality from society,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the path of truth, righteousness and compassion. He was committed towards eradicating injustice and inequality from society. He also believed in the power of education. We bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his inspiring thoughts. pic.twitter.com/lO3F1JaX9o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2018

“He also believed in the power of education. We bow to him on his ‘jayanti’ (birth anniversary) and recall his inspiring thoughts.”

Guru Nanak was born in November 1469 at present day Nankana Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan, near Lahore.