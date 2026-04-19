Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally from West Bengal’s Bishnupur on Sunday (April 19), slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for “betraying women” by voting down the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

At a massive poll rally brimming with anti-TMC fervour, PM Modi rallied supporters rejecting the party’s “cut-money culture and deep-rooted corruption,” positioning BJP as the beacon of honest governance and development ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



Addressing a huge rally in Bishnupur. West Bengal is rejecting TMC’s cut-money culture and deep-rooted corruption. People are now placing their trust in the BJP for honest governance and development.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/ptrXkDfsND — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

PM Modi’s anger against ‘Nirmam Sarkaar’

The Bishnupur election rally in Bengal pulsed with enthusiasm, which PM Modi interpreted as public outrage against Mamata Bnaerjee’s “nirmam sarkar” (ruthless government). In the reverred land of ‘Maa Sharada’, teeming with women attendees, he championed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legacy on empowerment.



“BJP stands for women’s safety and growth- we want daughters driving ‘Viksit Bharat’ and thriving in politics,” PM Modi proclaimed, crediting women’s blessings for the party’s appeal.

This outreach targets TMC’s strong women vote bank, countered by schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar (Rs 1,500 monthly for general category women, Rs 1,700 for SC/ST). With polls looming on April 23 (phase 1) and April 29 (phase 2), BJP eyes toppling Mamata Banerjee’s fourth-term bid after securing 77 seats last time.

TMC’s ‘conspiracy’ sinks ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’

PM Modi’s sharpest barbs targeted the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’s’ Lok Sabha defeat on Friday (April 17)- 298 for, 230 against- amid bundled votes on delimitation and UT laws. He accused TMC and Congress of a “conspiracy” to block 33 per cent women’s quota, which he had championed, fearing empowered women would dismantle their “Maha Jungle Raj.” “TMC betrayed Bengal’s sisters- they opposed women becoming MLAs and MPs in large numbers,” Narendra Modi charged, noting West Bengal’s push for 2029 rollout.

Infiltrators, reservations and insult of President Murmu

Escalating, PM Modi alleged TMC flouts laws to aid infiltrators via religion-based quotas, subverting the Constitution. He recounted TMC’s insult to President Droupadi Murmu during her 9th International Santal Conference visit- “The world honours her, but tribal-hating TMC shamed her- Bengal’s sisters won’t forget.”