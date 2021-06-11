  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol price hike: Rahul Gandhi says BJP looting India, PM afraid of everything

June 11, 2021 1:45 PM

Congress leaders today took out a protest march in Delhi against the rising fuel prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the ruling BJP government saying that the party is looting India. In a tweet today, Rahul Gandhi said that the nation’s GDP is crashing, unemployment is soaring and fuel prices are skyrocketing in the country. “GDP crashing, Unemployment soaring, Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPLootingIndia?” said Rahul Gandhi.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21. According to government data, the GDP for the January-March 2021 quarter grew by just 1.6 per cent. On the other hand, petrol prices are either nearing Rs 100 per litre or have already crossed it in many cities. This comes at a time when many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 induces lockdowns.

In his June 7 tweet, Rahul Gandhi had termed taxes on petrol as a pandemic. “The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the development of inflation done by the Modi government. The waves of the tax collection pandemic are continuously coming,” said Rahul Gandhi.

In another tweet today, the former Congress president made a veiled attack on the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi said that he (PM) is afraid of everything. “From truth, from questions, from cartoons- He is afraid of everything,” said the Wayanad MP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government for collecting high taxes on petrol but not using the money for people’s welfare. “Modi government collected taxes on petrol and diesel during the pandemic: Rs 2.74 lakh crore. What could have been done with this money – Vaccine for whole India (Rs 67000 crore) + Oxygen plants in 718 districts + AIIMS Hospitals in 29 States + Rs 6000 help each to 25 crores poor. But nothing was done,” said Priyanka Gandhi in Hindi.

Congress leaders today took out a protest march in Delhi against the rising fuel prices. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded an immediate rollback of the price hikes saying that the government must stop this loot. He said that petrol and diesel prices should be brought under the purview of GST.

