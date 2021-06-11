Petrol price hike: Rahul Gandhi says BJP looting India, PM afraid of everything

In another tweet today, the former Congress president made a veiled attack on the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi said that he (PM) is afraid of everything.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the ruling BJP government saying that the party is looting India. In a tweet today, Rahul Gandhi said that the nation’s GDP is crashing, unemployment is soaring and fuel prices are skyrocketing in the country. “GDP crashing, Unemployment soaring, Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPLootingIndia?” said Rahul Gandhi.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21. According to government data, the GDP for the January-March 2021 quarter grew by just 1.6 per cent. On the other hand, petrol prices are either nearing Rs 100 per litre or have already crossed it in many cities. This comes at a time when many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 induces lockdowns.

Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPLootingIndia ? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 11, 2021

In his June 7 tweet, Rahul Gandhi had termed taxes on petrol as a pandemic. “The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the development of inflation done by the Modi government. The waves of the tax collection pandemic are continuously coming,” said Rahul Gandhi.

कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो रही है। पेट्रोल पम्प पर बिल देते समय आपको मोदी सरकार द्वारा किया गया महंगाई में विकास दिखेगा। टैक्स वसूली महामारी की लहरें लगातार आती जा रही हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2021

In another tweet today, the former Congress president made a veiled attack on the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi said that he (PM) is afraid of everything. “From truth, from questions, from cartoons- He is afraid of everything,” said the Wayanad MP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government for collecting high taxes on petrol but not using the money for people’s welfare. “Modi government collected taxes on petrol and diesel during the pandemic: Rs 2.74 lakh crore. What could have been done with this money – Vaccine for whole India (Rs 67000 crore) + Oxygen plants in 718 districts + AIIMS Hospitals in 29 States + Rs 6000 help each to 25 crores poor. But nothing was done,” said Priyanka Gandhi in Hindi.

महामारी के दौरान मोदी सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर टैक्स वसूले: 2.74 लाख करोड़ इस पैसे से क्या मिल सकता था- पूरे भारत को वैक्सीन (67000 करोड़)

+

718 जिलों में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट

+

29 राज्यों में एम्स अस्पताल

+

25 करोड़ गरीबों को 6000 रू की मदद मगर मिला कुछ भी नहीं।#BJPLootingIndia — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 11, 2021

Congress leaders today took out a protest march in Delhi against the rising fuel prices. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded an immediate rollback of the price hikes saying that the government must stop this loot. He said that petrol and diesel prices should be brought under the purview of GST.