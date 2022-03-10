Panaji Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: Atanasio Monserratte of BJP vs Elvis Gomes of Congress vs Utpal Parrikar

Live

Atanasio Monserratte of BJP vs Elvis Gomes of Congress vs Utpal Parrikar Panaji Constituency Election Result 2022: Panaji comes under the North Goa district and North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Utpal’s candidature has made the contest very interesting.

Atanasio Monserratte of BJP vs Elvis Gomes of Congress vs Utpal Parrikar Election Result 2022, Panaji Live: The Panaji assembly constituency is all set to witness a triangular contest this time with the BJP fielding Congress turncoat Atanasio Monserratte from the seat ignoring Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar who is now contesting as an independent candidate after resigning from the saffron party. Utpal was keen on contesting from the seat on the BJP ticket and quit the party after he was denied ticket from the seat which was once held by his late father Manohar Parrikar who had won the seat in 1994, 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2017, the seat was won by the BJP’s Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker who had defeated then Congress candidate Monserratte.

The BJP has not lost from the Panaji seat since 1994. Panaji comes under the North Goa district and North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Utpal’s candidature has made the contest very interesting. While the Congress is looking to win the seat after a gap of three decades, the BJP’s vote bank may get divided as Utpal Parrikar may get votes on his father’s name who is still loved by the people of Panaji. Shiv Sena-NCP alliance had also offered conditional support to Utpal’s candidature. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Valmiki Naik from the seat while Rajesh Redkar is a Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) candidate.

Live Updates