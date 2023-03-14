‘Hope govt doesn’t take credit for India’s Oscar wins’: When Kharge’s quip left even BJP MPs in splits

Following the dual Oscar victories for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the winners, but quipped saying that the ruling party at the Centre must not take “credit” for directing, leaving the Opposition and treasury benches, including Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in splits.

The Budget Session of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha started with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar praising the two wins. On Monday, “Naatu Naatu” (translates to Dance, Dance), the peppy chartbuster from SS Rajamouli’s Telugu period action film “RRR”, became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. “The Elephant Whisperers” created history by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, “I also join to congratulate both the awardees – Naatu Naatu and Elephant Whisperers – both of them come from South India. It is a great pride for us. We are also very proud of whatever you have said, we are with you.”

The Congress leader from South India then quipped to attack the ruling BJP and said, “But my only request is that the ruling party should not take credit saying we have directed, we have written the poem, Modiji has directed the film. That is my only request. It is a contribution of the country.” This left the House, including Opposition leaders, Chairman Dhankar, and leaders of the BJP in splits.

On Monday, the Congress president, congratulating the winners, said in a tweet, “We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of Naatu Naatu from ‘RRR’ winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to India,” Kharge said in a tweet, adding, “Many congratulations to the entire team of “RRR”.

About “The Elephant Whisperers”, he said, “A heartwarming story of India’s efforts in Elephant conservation from the Madumalai Forest Reserve has brought accolades to the country and made every Indian proud. Congratulations @guneetm for winning the #Oscars for the Best Documentary, short film. Truly, well deserved. (sic)”

Meanwhile, union minister Piyush Goyal in a Facebook post on Monday had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has “left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports”.

“Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022,” he added.