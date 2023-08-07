‘Opposing Delhi services bill is wrong’: Congress leader differs with party on Centre’s ordinance row

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has expressed his support for the Delhi Services Bill and said that opposing the same is wrong. His contradictory view regarding the matter compared to his party comes ahead of the bill being tabled for passage in the Rajya Sabha.

“It was confirmed that this bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, as the govt has a majority there. When this bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, though the govt doesn’t have a majority here but just like in Lok Sabha if some other parties will support this bill, then it will be passed…In my opinion, opposing this bill is wrong,” Sandeep Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote on August 3 after a walkout by members of the INDIA bloc.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had sought the support of Opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are among the several parties that have pledged their support against the contentious bill.

Launching an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sandeep Dikshit said that they themselves are trapped.

“Who is Aam Aadmi Party to attack any party, they themselves are trapped. They don’t even know that their big party leaders will be outside jail or in jail. They should worry about themselves. Congress party is with them just for this bill,” Dikshit added.

He further said, “The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country.”

The BJP-led central government had this May brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services.

The Centre on May 19 introduced the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court.

The bill is expected to be taken up by Rajya Sabha today.