The Odisha Vigilance Department on Saturday unearthed assets worth several crores of rupees, including more than Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, 341 grams of gold jewellery and deposits exceeding Rs 45 lakh during raids linked to a disproportionate assets case against a government engineer, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations associated with Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

#WATCH | Odisha: Odisha Vigilance is conducting simultaneous searches at multiple locations following allegations that Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer at ITDA, Baliguda, possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/v6zFdEKbvw — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

According to a statement issued by the Vigilance Department, the assets were found in the names of Behera and his family members at different locations in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Baripada.

Cash seized from bank lockers, counting underway

“We have located at least four lockers in the names of Behera and his wife. More than Rs 2 crore in cash has been seized from two bank lockers. Counting through bank machines is in progress,” a senior Vigilance official told ANI.

Officials said the department’s technical wing is currently measuring and valuing the buildings and plots. The valuation of gold ornaments, bank deposits, postal savings and other financial investments is also underway.

The raids are being conducted by teams comprising two additional superintendents of police, five deputy superintendents of police, six inspectors and supporting staff under search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, the report mentioned.

Searches continue in Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Dharmasala and Baliguda

Simultaneous searches are continuing at locations in Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Dharmasala in Jajpur district and Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

Vigilance records show that Behera joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer (civil) at Nabarangpur block with a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. He later served in different positions under the ITDA and other government establishments in Nabarangpur and Udala, as per the report.

He was promoted to assistant engineer in October 2016 and posted at ITDA, Nabarangpur. In February 2026, he was elevated to the post of assistant executive engineer and posted at ITDA, Baliguda, where he is currently serving, the report mentioned.

In a separate anti-corruption operation, Vigilance officials arrested Dharma Niranjan Chaudhury, a Lineman-A of the Narsinghpur Electrical Section under TPCODL in Cuttack district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer.

Officials said the bribe was allegedly sought for replacing a damaged electric pole located on the complainant’s agricultural land, the news agency reported.