Odisha government approves investment plans worth Rs 25,845 crore

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 5:10 PM

The Odisha government on Saturday approved six proposals to set up large manufacturing units in the state at an investment of Rs 25,845 crore.

The Odisha government on Saturday approved six proposals to set up large manufacturing units in the state at an investment of Rs 25,845 crore. These manufacturing units will create 13,700 jobs across Odisha.

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the projects, three of which are from Vedanta Ltd. Vedanta plans to set up a unit to make caustic soda and chemical byproducts at Dhamra in Bhadrak district at an investment of Rs 6,500 crore, said state Industries secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

Besides, the HLCA approved Vedanta’s proposal to expand its alumina refinery plant at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district at an investment of Rs 6,483. Further, the Anil Agarwal-controlled mining company seeks to expand its aluminium smelter unit in Jharsuguda at an investment of Rs 1,240 crore. It also approved a downstream project of state-run Nalco entailing an investment of Rs 5,522 crore. It will produce aluminium alloy wheel, aluminium foil, aluminium rolled products and extrusions at Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal district, said Chopra.

He said that Hindalco Industries Ltd plans to establish a downstream unit for production of aluminium flat rolled products at Lapanga in Sambalpur.

The unit will require an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The HLCA also approved a Rs 1,100-crore investment proposal of Chiripal Poly Films Ltd for production of flexible packaging at Paradip.

