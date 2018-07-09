Now, Sharia courts across India? Congress leader backs AIMPLB plan, Swamy says – ‘Arrest them’

The proposal to set up Sharia courts in all districts of the country would be taken up by AIMPLB on July 15 in Delhi.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) plan to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) in all districts of India has received the backing of a Congress minister in Karnataka. On Sunday, PTI reported that AIMPLB, the highest decision-making body on Muslim affairs, plans to constitute Sharia courts in all districts of India, a move that drew flak from all quarters, including the Congress.

Reacting to the AIMPLB’s proposal, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla had said that the special provision of a particular religion is taken care of by the top courts and there was no need for any other court. “I do not subscribe to the idea. It is completely against the India Constitution,” Shukla had said on Sunday.

A day later though, Congress leader and Minority Affairs minister in Karnataka, ZA Khan backed the AIMPLB plan. “It’s a good proposal,will help solve our problems. There is only one law in India but this is only meant to bring awareness among the Muslims,” ANI quoted Khan as saying.

BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy reacted sharply to the proposal. “It’s (the Sharia court plan) a de-facto way of dividing the country and creating secession. There is only one court and one law. Constitution is the guiding force and anything outside it will not be acceptable,” Swami told ANI, adding, “Any attempt made, should be acted upon strongly by the govt and these people should be arrested under the national security act.”

The proposal to set up Sharia courts in all districts of the country would be taken up by the Muslim body on July 15 in Delhi.

Senior AIMPLB member Zafaryab Zilani told PTI that there are already 40 Sharia courts in Uttar Pradesh. “At present there are 40 such courts in Uttar Pradesh. We plan to open one such court in every districts of the country. The objective of Darul-Qaza is to resolve matters in light of Shariat laws instead of going to other courts,” Zilani said.

According to Zilani, around Rs 50,000 is spent on running a Sharia court. To meet the costs, AIMPLB will discuss ways to generate resources in the meeting.

The AIMPLB will activate its Tafheem-e-Shariyat (TeS) committee to make lawyers, judges and the common man aware about Sharia law, PTI reported Zilani as saying. “We will be activating Tafheem-e-Shariyat committee to make lawyers, judges and common man aware about Shariat laws. We will be discussing this at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board meet,” Jilani said.