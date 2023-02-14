Nothing for BJP to hide or be afraid of: Amit Shah on Adani-Hindenburg Research row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Adani-Hindenburg Research issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is “nothing for the BJP to hide or be afraid of”. He also said that as the matter is sub-judice, he won’t make any comments over it.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of,” Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

At least 13 Opposition parties, including the Congress, have up their ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government over the Adani-Hindenburg row, demanding a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India.

The matter also has reached the top court with two PILs listed before it. The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has no objection to a proposal for setting up a panel of domain experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the situations arising out of the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research report.

However, the Centre told the bench that was headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for the committee and the scope of its mandate in a sealed cover.

When asked about Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, which mostly centred around the allegations on link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani, Shah in the interview said that it is for the Congress leader or his “speech writers” to think.

Shah also rejected Gandhi’s allegations of “crony capitalism”, and said, “There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore.”

Further, on allegations of “capturing institutions” by Opposition parties, including the Congress, Shah hit back saying that the courts are “not under the influence” of the BJP and that one must go to the court “with proof”.

“Court ‘humare kabze mein nahi hai,” he said. “Why don’t they go to the court? Even at the time when Pegasus issue was raised, I had said go with proofs to the court…They only know how to create noise. Those who approached the court, the court took cognizance of Pegasus and also delivered its judgement. The investigation was also done,” the home minister added.