A Maruti Suzuki authorised service facility in Noida’s Sector 63 was vandalised on Monday, April 13, during violent protests by factory workers demanding higher wages. The video of the shop circulating widely on social media, showed significant damage inside the dealership, including shattered glass, burnt vehicles, a damaged guard cabin, and vandalised interiors.

Scene inside a Maruti Suzuki dealership in Noida, UP. Video by @saurabhsherry pic.twitter.com/CMZK8JZNKN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 13, 2026

In a separate incident, an office employee in Noida’s Sector 63 shared an Instagram video showing staff members trapped inside and hiding under their desks while protestors barged into the office premises, banging on their doors turning the situation quite fearsome and choatic. The video was shared by user @poojasri06. Sharing her experience, she wrote, “Today’s experience in my office in Noida Sector 63 was honestly disturbing. We were stuck inside the office while a labour protest was going on outside. Peaceful protests are understandable, but here, people entered the premises and started vandalising.”

She further questioned the nature of the protest, writing, “The question is simple — is this a protest or hooliganism? Everyone has the right to raise their voice, but not by creating fear and causing damage. Actions like these only make things worse and take attention away from the real issues.”

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According to The Tribune, citing eyewitnesses, around 4–5 vehicles were set on fire while windows of nearly 20–25 other vehicles were broken. The actual damage is still under investigation.

Police deployed anti-riot teams and used tear gas to bring the situation under control. Around 50 people have been detained so far. There is no official confirmation yet on the exact number of damaged vehicles or whether any injuries occurred.

Hike in minimum wages

Just one day after the protests intensified, the Uttar Pradesh government announced an increase in minimum wages for workers across different categories on April 14. A high-level committee decided on the revised wages, which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved, and they will be implemented retrospectively from April 1.

According to the official notification, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now receive Rs 13,690 per month (up from Rs 11,313) while semi-skilled workers will get Rs 15,059 per month. Skilled workers on the other hand, will earn Rs 16,868 per month.

In other municipal corporation areas, the new monthly wages are:

– Unskilled: Rs 13,006

– Semi-skilled: Rs 14,306

– Skilled: Rs 16,025

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam stated that the decision aims to address the concerns of the labour force in the industrial belts of Noida and surrounding areas.