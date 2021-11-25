Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in Jewar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest, at Jewar today. The inauguration ceremony will be held at around 1 pm. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the prime minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism.
The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will entail an investment of Rs 8,914 crore and the initial annual passenger handling capacity will be 12 million. The greenfield airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will initially have two runways and Zurich Airport International AG (concessionaire) emerged as the winning bidder for developing the aerodrome.
Highlights
With the foundation-laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh is now on its way to having five international airports, the highest for any state in India.
The Noida International Airport (NIA) being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh will be India’s largest airport after its completion.