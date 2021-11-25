Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in Jewar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest, at Jewar today. The inauguration ceremony will be held at around 1 pm.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will entail an investment of Rs 8,914 crore and the initial annual passenger handling capacity will be 12 million. The greenfield airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will initially have two runways and Zurich Airport International AG (concessionaire) emerged as the winning bidder for developing the aerodrome.

