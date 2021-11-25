Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in Jewar today

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Updated: November 25, 2021 9:29:46 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest, at Jewar today. The inauguration ceremony will be held at around 1 pm. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the prime minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will entail an investment of Rs 8,914 crore and the initial annual passenger handling capacity will be 12 million. The greenfield airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will initially have two runways and Zurich Airport International AG (concessionaire) emerged as the winning bidder for developing the aerodrome.

    09:29 (IST)25 Nov 2021
    UP to become first state in India with five international airports

    With the foundation-laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh is now on its way to having five international airports, the highest for any state in India.

    09:28 (IST)25 Nov 2021
    NIA to be India's largest airport

    The Noida International Airport (NIA) being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh will be India’s largest airport after its completion. 

    Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service, as well as major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling people to complete the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.
