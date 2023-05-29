No support, no alliance: Delhi Congress tells party high command over backing AAP in ‘Ordinance’ row

The Delhi unit of Congress has communicated to the party high command urging it not to support the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Centre’s “ordinance” row, reported IANS, citing sources. The party leadership was also asked not to enter into any alliance with the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the Delhi leaders which included party in charge Shaktising Gohil, Ajay Maken, Arvinder Lovely, Haroon Yusuf, Chaudhary Anil Kumar and others.

Also Read BJP neither believes in democracy nor Supreme Court, says Arvind Kejriwal

The meeting of the Delhi unit comes in the backdrop of Kejriwal and AAP leaders meeting Opposition leaders to garner support against the Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi, so that Centre’s bid to replace the Ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

After meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who have extended their support to AAP in the matter, Kejriwal will be meeting Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday.

On May 12, in a landmark judgment, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that the Lieutenant Governor cannot have sweeping executive powers in the national capital, and can exercise its power on behalf of the Centre only in three areas of public order, police and land in Delhi as mentioned in Article 239AA(3)(a).

Later, the Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. The Ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the Ordinance within six months of its promulgation.