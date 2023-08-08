No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi’s reply on Aug 10

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead Congress’ charge on Tuesday during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face his second no-confidence motion in Parliament today, the first in his second term as the PM.

It will be interesting to see what Rahul Gandhi has to say in Parliament on the violence in Manipur, which the Congress leader visited in June. Rahul Gandhi returned to Parliament on Monday after four months as his membership as Lok Sabha MP was restored.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated bill for this Monsoon Session, the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Upper House on Monday. The bill, which had already been passed by the Lok Sabha last week, seeks to replace an ordinance and was approved 131-102 during voting in the Rajya Sabha. It will empower the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services of Delhi, including matters of appointments, transfers, and postings.

Live Updates

09:10 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 Rahul Gandhi to start no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will commence the debate on the no-confidence motion on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, which was initiated against the BJP-led government on July 26. Subsequently, other Congress MPs, Gaurav Gogoi – who moved the motion – and Manish Tewari, will continue the discussion. 09:08 (IST) 8 Aug 2023 No-confidence motion debate to start in Lok Sabha at 12 pm The discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha will start at 12 pm today, and go on till 7 pm. The schedule will remain the same for three days till August 10, and on the last day, PM Modi will respond to the no-confidence motion at 4 pm. On August 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also intervene in the discussion, according to media reports. In the House, where the halfway mark is 272, the BJP's strength alone is 301. With NDA allies, the ruling party is expected to sail through this test. The BJP has issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11.