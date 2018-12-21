No BJP Rath Yatra in West Bengal for now, Calcutta High Court division bench stays single judge order

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 3:52 PM

The state government had moved an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that allowed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' programme in the state.

west bengal, bjp rath yatra in west bengal, bjp rath yatra, tmc, mamata banerjee, west bengal bjp, rath yatra bjp west bengal, west bengal bharatiya janata party, bjp west bengalThe government had expressed urgency and sought an immediate hearing before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar.

In a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Calcutta High Court Friday put a stay on saffron party’s Rath Yatra programme scheduled to take place on Saturday from West Bengal’s Cooch Bihar district. This comes a day after a single judge bench of the same court had allowed the BJP’s grand programme.

The state government had moved an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging the single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ programme in the state. The government had expressed urgency and sought an immediate hearing before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar.

Accepting the Mamata Banerjee government’s demand for an urgent hearing, the court asked it to serve copies of its appeal to respondent, the BJP, following which the hearing would commence. Earlier, a single bench presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty Thursday granted permission for the programme. In its order Thursday, the court had set aside the denial of permission for the yatra by a panel of three senior most officers of the state government.

In another ruling on December 6, the court had refused permission to the BJP to hold the ‘Rath Yatra’, which was scheduled to be flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah from Cooch Behar in North Bengal on December 7. The party had then approached the division bench which had asked the state chief secretary, the home secretary and the director general of police to hold a meeting with three representatives of the BJP and take a decision on the ‘yatra’ by December 14.

After parleys with the BJP team, the panel had denied permission for the rallies on December 15 on the grounds that it might lead to communal tension. The state BJP had moved the court again challenging the government’s denial of permission to its programme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No BJP Rath Yatra in West Bengal for now, Calcutta High Court division bench stays single judge order
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition