NIA falsely implicating me in terror cases, failed to gather evidence: Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik is wanted in India in cases of financial irregularities and hate speech. (File photo)

Mumbai-born controversial self-styled Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of falsely implicating him in terrorism-related cases without having enough evidence to support their charges. Naik added that the probe agency has been investigating the matter for more than three years but has failed to gather any evidence against him.

In a statement, Naik said, “It is unfortunate that NIA, having spent over 3 years investigating me, has been publicly making claims connecting me to terrorism without having in possession a single shred of evidence to support it,” reports news agency ANI.

On October 14, 2019, addressing a meeting of chiefs of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the national capital, Inspector General of the NIA, Alok Mittal had said that about 127 people have been nabbed from across the country for their involvement with the Middle-East terror group ISIS. Mittal further added that the majority of the arrested people have confessed that they were influenced by the video speeches of terror accused Zakir Naik.

Naik is wanted in India in cases of financial irregularities and hate speech. He used to preach on now banned Peace TV. In a bid to escape the Indian law, Naik fled to Malaysia where he has been living for more than three years now. He fled after he was booked in 2016 for hate speeches and money laundering following a terror attack in Dhaka. The Enforcement Directorate has charged Naik with money laundering to the tune of Rs 193 crore.

In September, on the sidelines of the 5th East Economic Forum at Vladivostok in Russia, India raised the issue of Naik with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

On August 16, 2019, Mohamad had stated that Naik will lose his resident status if it is found that his statements may have harmed the well-being of the country. India has already made a formal request to Malaysia for the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher.